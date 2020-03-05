News

Shepparton boy among 15 arrested as part of crackdown on youth crime

By Shepparton News

Police have arrested 15 youths this week, including a 14-year-old Shepparton boy, as part of Operation Liege to crack down on cross-border youth and high harm offending.

Detectives from Shepparton Crime Investigation Units, Yarra, Darebin and Melton have identified and located persons of interest in relation to more than 20 incidents that have occurred in the north-western suburbs and Shepparton area this year.

This includes serious offences such as home invasion, aggravate burglary, assault, armed robbery, robbery, theft of motor vehicles and theft from retail premises.

Twelve males and three females have been arrested and more than 50 charges have been laid for offences including home invasion, aggravated burglary, robbery, shop steal, assault and vehicle crime linked to serious offending.

Those charged are aged between 14 and 21-years-old, including a 14-year-old Shepparton male. 

He has been charged with 21 offences including home invasion, multiple counts of aggravated burglary, armed robbery, robbery, multiple counts of theft of motor vehicle, theft and other traffic-related offences.

He has been remanded to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

Operation Liege is an ongoing state-wide investigative and enforcement capability that links regional investigators with real-time intelligence to better identify incidents involving networked youths offending anywhere in Victoria.

North West Metro Region Commander Tim Hansen said police right across the state were working to prevent youth-related crime.

A number of the youths arrested this week have been charged in relation to alleged alcohol thefts from retail outlets in Shepparton and Melton between January and March this year.

“Police have previously identified a trend whereby youths have stolen alcohol from retail outlets in the lead up to long weekends and stockpiling it for use at short-term rental parties,” Cmdr Hansen said.

“Concerningly, this contributed to the commission of serious offending and escalating violence associated with anti-social behaviour and public order issues.“

