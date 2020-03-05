Shepparton accountant “extremely fearful” after having gun held to his head

A Shepparton accountancy firm owner is extremely scared for his life after allegedly having a gun held to his head during an incident at his business last year, a court has heard.

The victim and his wife packed up their belongings shortly after the November incident, leaving their Shepparton home in fear for their safety and that of their two children.

“The victim was extremely fearful and stressed about the situation, making arrangements not to return to work ... he was feeling both physically and mentally unwell and unsure of his future,” Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit First Constable Simon Bingham said.

This evidence was given during the bail application of Sam Ercan, 53, from Melbourne, who appeared in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday facing charges stemming from the alleged incident on November 15 last year.

The court heard on this day the Shepparton accountancy firm owner allegedly had a gun pressed up against his head by the accused and was told he owed someone half a million dollars.

During Wednesday's bail application, the court heard Mr Ercan was facing charges of extortion with threats to kill, armed robbery, aggravated burglary with a firearm and unlawful assault, with police prosecutor Senior Constable Caitlin McLeod stating the prosecution opposed his bail.

Sen Const McLeod called Const Simon Bingham to give evidence during the application who said police records indicated Mr Ercan had a long-standing involvement with the Hell's Angels motorcycle club.

Const Bingham told the court the victim had been doing the tax of a client, a co-accused associated with the Finks motorcycle club, for about five years.

The court heard the victim, who has more than 13 000 clients, and the co-accused arranged to meet at the victim's Shepparton accounting firm on the evening of November 15 last year to do the co-accused's tax.

The court heard that on that night the victim left the front door ajar, awaiting the arrival of the co-accused; however Mr Ercan and another unknown co-accused entered the office instead.

Const Bingham said Mr Ercan advised the victim they were there to collect half a million dollars which the victim had owed from a year-and-a-half ago.

The court was told the co-accused then entered the Shepparton office acting as if he did not know what was going on or who Mr Ercan or the unknown co-accused were.

Const Bingham said Mr Ercan directed the victim to give him the CCTV hard-drive from the office, before allegedly removing a handgun from the front of his pants.

The court heard Mr Ercan allegedly pressed the handgun into the victim's leg, threatening to put a bullet in his leg as a reminder of the money he owed, before placing the handgun to the victim's head.

“He (Mr Ercan) told the victim that they had been following him for some time and that they knew where the victim's son and daughter lived,” Const Bingham said.

The court heard Mr Ercan allegedly gave the victim 30 days to pay the money before he and the unknown co-accused left the building with the CCTV hard-drive.

Const Bingham said the co-accused told the victim never to tell his wife or the police about the incident because "these people are Hell's Angels and they are worldwide and you can't hide from them".

The court heard the victim was extremely distressed following the incident and concerned for his family's safety, and reported the matter to police the following day.

Const Bingham said a week later on November 23 the victim and his wife packed their belongings and left their Shepparton home.

The court heard that in the months following, the co-accused and the victim communicated over the phone, with the co-accused telling the victim "we know you've gone to the police", "we know where you are" and "Hell's Angels are worldwide so you can't escape them".

The court also heard that during this time police observed Mr Ercan and the co-accused together in Melbourne on multiple occasions, with call charge records data, surveillance operatives and CCTV footage used to track them.

Const Bingham said detectives executed search warrants on February 25 this year at Mr Ercan's home where he was arrested and taken to Box Hill Police Station.

The court heard he was interviewed by police where he made no admissions.

Const Bingham told the court police "strongly opposed" Mr Ercan being granted bail, describing the accused's actions as an "elaborate" and "violent" act.

“The emotional trauma suffered by the victim and his family following this is significant and ongoing,” he said.

“Not only is it the victim and his family suffering following this violent incident, it is his workers, some of which have resigned as a result of the constant fear which they could no longer deal with.”

The bail application is expected to continue on March 25.

No plea was taken.