Nine services a day from Shepparton “difficult” without Seymour signalling upgrade

Shepparton commuters may not get the reliable rail promised, with a leading expert saying nine Shepparton return trains a day will be “difficult” to run without updating an outdated signaling system.

Rail Futures Institute director John Hearsch said the more than 100-year-old signalling system between Seymour and Craigieburn — where drivers and train controllers communicate via mobile phone or radio to ensure there is one train on the track at a time — meant trains were only able to run a minimum of about half an hour apart.

While he said it was possible for nine return services to run in the future, the system would not be reliable if a train was running late.

“The system is quite inflexible,” he said.

“If a train runs late, it’ll affect the next one and the next one.

“In my view, when the Shepparton upgrade is at the stage when those additional services will run, we will need an upgraded system.”

He also said the current system would not be able to handle more trains during peak hour, as it was operating at full capacity.

Mr Hearsch said the system, known as a double line block, required train controllers to occupy Craigieburn, Wallan, Seymour and Kilmore East stations for maximum efficiency.

“It relies solely on the human element,” he said.

But this specific system has only been in place since 2017.

Prior to this, the system operated using a bell code system, with signals carried via copper wire, which had been in operation since the 1870s.

The bell system failed in 2017 due to copper wire theft from the line.

A Department of Transport spokesperson said V/Line had changed the Seymour signalling system to rely on human-to-human communication in 2017 after “significant vandalism”.

The News understands the department does not see the existing signalling as a constraint to delivering nine return services a day for Shepparton.

The department did not indicate when the Seymour system would be updated.

It is the only double line block system left in Australia, with other rail corridors in regional Victoria updated as part of the 2004 to 2006 Regional Fast Rail Project.

Public Transport Users Association regional spokesman Paul Westcott said while the system was not unsafe, it may become less reliable as it gets older.

“As long as it’s well-maintained, it still works,” he said.

“But it could limit the number of trains in operation on the system.”

The Victorian Government has allocated $356 million to complete the first two stages of the Shepparton line upgrade.

Stage one introduced 10 weekly services, and stage two will see more modern VLocity trains in operation and a business case for stage three.

Stage three will include track and signalling upgrades to deliver nine return services a day between Shepparton and Melbourne, allowing trains to travel 130 km/h, but does not specify updating the signalling system on the Seymour line.

Greater Shepparton City Council chief executive Peter Harriott said he was recently briefed on the Shepparton line upgrade and was told stage three of the plan was being considered for budget provision.

“Council regularly lobbies for these works to be undertaken as soon as possible, and for the nine VLocity services per day to be provided without delay,” he said.

He also said council was interested in the Airport Link solution, and the Federal Government’s business cases for fast rail.

MORE STORIES ON SHEPPARTON RAIL

Committee for Melbourne CEO calls for "once in a generation" airport tunnel

Fast rail ‘impossible’ for Shepparton if dedicated airport tunnel is ditched

AirRail tunnel could provide fast access to CBD for Shepparton travellers