Man stabbed at Finley Beach in Koonoomoo

A man was stabbed after a dispute at Finley Beach in Koonoomoo on March 1.

It is alleged a Hampton Park man, 56, was stabbed in the stomach by a South Melbourne man, 71.

The alleged offender is assisting police with their investigation.

The victim was transported to Goulburn Valley Health in Shepparton with non life-threatening injuries.

Cobram police were assisted by NSW police and Wangaratta Criminal Investigation Unit after the incident.

---

Police are investigating the theft of sheep from a property in St Germains last year.

Shepparton police are requesting information from the public that could assist in the investigation of the December theft, which saw around 150 sheep stolen from the rural property.

It is believed the offenders entered a Rathbone Rd property sometime between 6 pm on December 6 and 6 pm on December 8 in a truck, after double gates at the front of the property were forced open. The truck was driven to a rear paddock, about 1 km from the farmhouse, where the sheep were stolen. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Shepparton police station on 58 205 777. Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. ---

A driver was taken to hospital after a collision in Nathalia last week.

The two-car collision occurred at the intersection of the Barmah-Shepparton Rd and Walshs Bridge Rd on February 28.

Police a white 2019 Honda station wagon collided with a 2013 Mitsubishi Triton.

One victim was taken to Goulburn Valley Health in Shepparton with minor injuries.

---

Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit is urging locals to secure their boats after a range of thefts in the area.

Police confirmed there had been a number of high-end boat thefts along the Murray River recently, particularly in Yarrawonga and Bundalong.

“Members of the community and boat owners should be aware and vigilant in securing their boats and assets, particularly those stored on premises that are holiday homes and not inhabited full time,” police said.

Police urged owners to increase their security, reminding them that a Tow Hitch Lock is not secure enough and can be cut to remove the boats.

Police are encouraging owners to install a boat alarm, fit anti-theft wheel clamps and wheel locks, secure trailers with a good-quality chain, install a GPS boat-security and tracking device, and record the serial and HIN number of the boat, engine and other gear.

Police said owners could also install CCTV cameras and security sensor lights, store their boat and trailer in a locked garage, and relocate boats stored at holiday homes to a more secure location.

---

Sometime between February 21 and 25 an offender caused damage at an address in Pearce St, Nathalia.

Police said the offender damaged the locks and unit at the address.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Nathalia police station on 58 662 404.

---

A woman from Geelong was charged on February 26 for allegedly stealing several bottles of wine and snacks from Ritchies IGA in Numurkah.

She was bailed to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court in May.