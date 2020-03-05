News

Council to survey residents on satisfaction

By James Bennett

Residents can expect phone calls this month, asking for feedback on Greater Shepparton City Council.

Greater Shepparton residents should prepare for phone calls asking them to voice their opinion about council.

Until March 18, council will be running its third Local Government Community Satisfaction Survey.

Residents are encouraged to provide feedback to give council a better understanding of whether it is meeting community expectations.

“The survey aims to gather impressions on a number of services, facilities and activities council provides,” corporate services director Chris Teitzel said.

“It will provide insight into ways council can improve service delivery, and all information gathered will be used to provide ongoing improvements for Greater Shepparton.

“Residents who receive a phone call can be assured this is a legitimate survey conducted on behalf of Greater Shepparton City Council. I would like to encourage residents to have their say on the various topics being presented.”

Residents aged over 18 are selected at random for the survey. All responses are confidential and grouped with others.

The third-quarter results will be made available to the public after a report is presented to council.

