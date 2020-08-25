Lifestyle

Act of kindness brings two Melbourne sisters to tears

By Lachlan Durling

Gina Sozzi dropping off a care package to Romolo Di Girolamo. Photo: Supplied

1 of 1

An act of kindness has brought two sisters living in Melbourne who are unable to visit their Shepparton father to tears.

Louisa Spizzirri was worried when she heard her father Romolo Di Girolamo, 86, had eaten two-minute noodles for dinner.

Hoping to organise a more substantial meal for him, she called long-time friend Gina Sozzi, but she wasn’t expecting the care package that arrived.

“With the current challenges we are all facing it’s risky for him to get out and do shopping,” Mrs Spizzirri said.

“So Gina put a bit of a survival pack together for him – bread, pasta, antipasto; everything an old Italian man would love,” she laughed.

“It’s such a beautiful and caring thing – she went above and beyond, and she didn’t want a cent for it. He couldn’t stop grinning – from ear to ear.

“These are the times to look out for one another and my sister and I, we both live in Melbourne and we’ve just been crying because it was such a beautiful thing to do.

“To know there’s someone in town caring for him, it’s just wonderful.”

To Gina, it was just something to help out the next best thing to family.

“Her dad and my dad were friends, so I thought it was something good to do. When I heard what he had for dinner I thought, ‘oh God, surely not’,” Ms Sozzi said.

“It’s a hard time for a lot of people at the moment. It was something small I could do.

“I sent one to my sister in Melbourne too, she’s a primary school teacher and so she’s really feeling how difficult it is at the moment, so I thought she could do with one.”

Latest articles

News

Moama mother vows to rebuild following house fire

IT IS Hayley Irving’s birthday on Saturday and all she wants for turning 12 is somewhere for her and her family to live after their Moama home was destroyed by fire at the weekend. Leaving her single mother Alisha, and four siblings (Daniel...

Brayden May
News

Echuca-Moama leaders welcome easing of border restrictions

ECHUCA-MOAMA’S border bubble is blowing up again. On Tuesday, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced the 2.5km zone would be moved back to the original 50km radius, with an exemption of 100km for agriculture workers, in the next seven to...

Brayden May
News

Arrow ‘thrown or placed’ in Echuca window

POLICE are investigating an act of wilful damage where an arrow was used to break a window of an Echuca home. Echuca’s Sergeant Shane Walker said the occupant of a Hovell St home was awoken by a loud crashing sound about 2.30am on Sunday. “...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

Lifestyle

Shape up in lock-down: A six week fitness and nutrition challenge

Challenge yourself to make positive lifestyle changes with The News’ new series Shape-up in lock-down: A six week challenge

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Act of kindness brings two Melbourne sisters to tears

An act of kindness has brought two sisters living in Melbourne who are unable to visit their Shepparton father to tears.

Lachlan Durling
Lifestyle

Ready, Set, Retire

Ready Set Retire

Shepparton News