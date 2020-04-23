Win a delivery: Terms and Conditions

WIN A SURPRISE DELIVERY – Terms and Condions

1. Instrucions on how to enter and prize information on forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation on in any competition on is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.

2. The promoter is Shepparton News Pty Ltd (ABN 85 004 406 949), who is a wholly owned subsidiary of McPherson Newspapers Pty Ltd (ABN 89 004 552 794) of 7940 Goulburn Valley Hwy, Kialla VIC 3632 (Promoter).

3. The are nine individual prizes (donated by Shepparton businesses) Total prize pool is 9 Prizes.

4. Entry is open to residents aged eighteen years or over only.

5. Employees of any entry related to McPherson Newspapers Pty Ltd and their immediate families are not eligible to enter the competition.

6. Promotion on commences on Thursday 23rd April, 2020 and closes at 5pm Wednesday May 6th 2020. Only the winner(s) will be notified by phone and the prize will be delivered within 24 hours or the prize may be re-allocated.

7. To enter, entrants must complete the entry form and answer the question, then post or email the completed entry form to the postal address and email listed on the entry form. Prizes will be awarded by Shepparton News representatives based on the merit of answers provided therein.

8. Prize is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. No responsibility is accepted for any variation in the value of the prize. Transport to and from an event and all other ancillary costs are the responsibility of the winner.

9. The Promoter reserves the right to, at any time, verify an entry or entrant and disqualify an entrant the Promoter has reason to believe has submitted an entry not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions.