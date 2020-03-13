Stella hoping to win the hearts of a Goulburn Valley family

With a big smile and energetic personality, young Stella is hoping to win the hearts of a family in the Goulburn Valley.

The four-year-old papillon cross is looking to find her forever home, as she waits patiently at the Shepparton Animal Shelter for someone to adopt her.

Stella is black and white with a distinct white stripe in the hair on her head.

Shelter attendants have described her as a gorgeous young lady who loves life to the fullest.

Stella has an abundance of energy, with shelter attendants saying you will often find her running around outside enjoying the sunshine.

She absolutely loves people and enjoys spending her days in their company.

Stella has previously lived in a household with other dogs and she can handle being around cats as well.

Shelter attendants say Stella knows the basic command of ‘sit’ and has reasonably good manners.

While she is on her best behaviour most of the time, she can get quite excited by certain things when she is happy.

Stella will not require much work by her new owners; however, she does have semi-long hair, which requires regular grooming.

Stella can be yours for $330, which includes her veterinary health check, C5 vaccination, microchipping, de-sexing and flea and worm treatment.

To find out more about Stella, phone the Shepparton Animal Shelter on 5832 9700. The shelter, at 125 Wanganui Rd, Shepparton, is open weekdays from 8.15 am to 4.30 pm.

Council’s Pet Exchange Register source number is BR101093. Domestic Animal Business permit number: 19.

Stella's microchip number is 953 010 004 349 673.