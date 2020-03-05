Patrick a “beautiful middle-aged man” looking for a new home

The Shepparton Animal Shelter is hoping to re-home Patrick, a "beautiful middle-aged man" with a "lovely nature".

The eight-year-old Koolie cross has been housed at the shelter for some time now, waiting to meet his new owners.

Patrick is described as having blue merle markings in his fur, with unique patches of black, white and grey on his body.

Shelter attendants said Patrick was a well-mannered man who had a very quiet temperament.

They said Patrick was not too keen on storms or wild weather so he would prefer to be re-homed with a stay-at-home owner.

Patrick's new home would ideally be in either a residential or rural setting and must have secure fencing.

Shelter attendants said Patrick was very friendly, getting along well with dogs and other animals.

Patrick knows a few basic commands such as ‘sit’ and ‘come’ and he walks very well on a lead.

Shelter attendants said Patrick also loved playing fetch with tennis balls and enjoyed being around human company.

If Patrick sounds like the dog for you, he can be yours for $100.

This price includes his C5 vaccination, veterinary health check, microchipping, de-sexing, and flea and worm treatment.

To find out more about Patrick, phone the Shepparton Animal Shelter on 5832 9700. The shelter, at 125 Wanganui Rd, Shepparton, is open weekdays from 8.15 am to 4.30 pm.

The council’s Pet Exchange Register source number is BR101093. Domestic Animal Business permit number: 19.

Patrick's microchip number is 956 000 008 318 730.