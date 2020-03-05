Lifestyle

Patrick a “beautiful middle-aged man” looking for a new home

By Liz Mellino

Patrick the Koolie cross is looking for a new home.

1 of 1

The Shepparton Animal Shelter is hoping to re-home Patrick, a "beautiful middle-aged man" with a "lovely nature".

The eight-year-old Koolie cross has been housed at the shelter for some time now, waiting to meet his new owners.

Patrick is described as having blue merle markings in his fur, with unique patches of black, white and grey on his body.

Shelter attendants said Patrick was a well-mannered man who had a very quiet temperament.

They said Patrick was not too keen on storms or wild weather so he would prefer to be re-homed with a stay-at-home owner.

Patrick's new home would ideally be in either a residential or rural setting and must have secure fencing.

Shelter attendants said Patrick was very friendly, getting along well with dogs and other animals.

Patrick knows a few basic commands such as ‘sit’ and ‘come’ and he walks very well on a lead.

Shelter attendants said Patrick also loved playing fetch with tennis balls and enjoyed being around human company.

If Patrick sounds like the dog for you, he can be yours for $100.

This price includes his C5 vaccination, veterinary health check, microchipping, de-sexing, and flea and worm treatment.

To find out more about Patrick, phone the Shepparton Animal Shelter on 5832 9700. The shelter, at 125 Wanganui Rd, Shepparton, is open weekdays from 8.15 am to 4.30 pm.

The council’s Pet Exchange Register source number is BR101093. Domestic Animal Business permit number: 19.

Patrick's microchip number is 956 000 008 318 730.

Latest articles

News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus. Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for...

Shepparton News
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee. Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Lifestyle

Local wine among the bushfires’ collateral damage

Each glass of wine tells a story. A story of earth, rain and sunshine. Of soil swelling with growth or a country crying out in pain. As Sam Plunkett lifts a glass of red to his nose and inhales deeply, the story that unfolds is one that, for many...

Charmayne Allison
Lifestyle

Condi is a loving Labrador who loves riding in fast cars

Condi the Labrador cuts a dash wherever she goes. Whether it’s in a red Mazda convertible, or a gold Rolls Royce, heads turn when she races through the streets of Shepparton. And she adores the attention.

Madi Chwasta
Lifestyle

Patrick a “beautiful middle-aged man” looking for a new home

The Shepparton Animal Shelter is hoping to re-home Patrick, a “beautiful middle-aged man” with a “lovely nature”. The eight-year-old Koolie cross has been housed at the shelter for some time now, waiting to meet his new owners. Patrick is described...

Liz Mellino