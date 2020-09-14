Harold has a priceless touch

Thursday, April 10 1980

After graduating as a piano player at the Sutton's factory in Melbourne in 1930, Harold Price has gone on to become Victoria's leading organ and piano retailer.

Mr Price has been in business in Shepparton for 45 years and has built one of the most popular and successful businesses in the area.

He began his business of tuning pianos and selling them from his home in 1934.

He then graduated to a small store in the Tower Arcade where he stayed for many years before shifting to a new shop in Fryers St.

To prove he has a record at stake in the retail organ business, he became Yamaha's top dealer three years ago.

This is an achievement he has since kept intact, being top for the years since.

Yamaha makes pianos, organs and many other instruments, apart from the motorcycles and mechanical tools the company has become known for.

Mr Price has become widely known throughout northern Victoria for his ability as a piano tuner and for the quality works he turns out when actively working on an instrument.

These days his tuning ability is a little restricted with the shop going so well, and he is not able to get out and work on as many pianos as before.

However, this does not hold him back.

In what seems to be a bonus to his work, Mr Price has a contract with the ABC to tune and care for all the instruments of touring artists.

This gives him the honour of being the only man who has tuned the pianos of all the leading artists who have travelled Australia.

When Mr Price did his apprenticeship, pianos were made in Australia but now the majority are made in Japan.

Mr Price said he visited a factory owned by Yamaha in Japan which produced 900 pianos daily and could not cope with world demand.

Mr Price has technicians who repair the computerised organs and pianos of the modern day but if an original broke down Mr Price would still be keen to roll his sleeves up and have a go at it.