Pub centenary celebrated

July 14, 1982

Some of Tungamah’s residents who banded together to save a hotel from closure by the Liquor Control Commission celebrated its centenary last year.

Today the townspeople are still talking about both events.

For the centenary celebrations a special committee delved into the past of the Tungamah Hotel and documented most of her colourful history.

On the original township plan of 1875, Mr George Christian is shown as the owner of the Tungamah Hotel site.

The first small wooden hotel was burnt down and replaced with an expansive brick building featuring wrought iron lace around its upstairs verandah.

Tungamah Shire rate records show Mr Christian was charged one pound, five shillings in rates.

There have been 25 licences of the hotel including nine women.

Another seven women are registered co-holders of the licence with their husbands.

Mr Michael Kerr and his wife, Margot, were the owner-licensee for the longest period from 1900 to 1920.

During the 1920s and 1930s, Mr Williams and Alice Spaven were reputed for running a good hotel with an upstairs meeting room, two dining rooms and seven staff members.

Many clubs and organisations have used the hotel for functions and meetings since that time including the Tungamah Shire Council, Lions Club and Football Club.

About 50 years ago, the hotel’s horse stables were destroyed by fire.

At that time, the area west of the pub was used as saleyards and locals tell of the farmers who relished a cold beer after a hot and dusty day at the sales.

In winter, beer was brought from the cellar by a semi-rotary pump to a glass container before it was poured from the tap.

Until the early 1930s, the hotel manufactured and bottled its own aerated water.

With changes in those early operation procedures came changes in the pub décor.

The old bar once again featured a large mirror depicting a blacksmith holding a large glass of beer while the hotel lounge was a former billiard room.

Six o’clock closing caused a number of funny incidents when police raided the hotel to apprehend people drinking out of hours.

Locals tell of one man who earned the nickname Santa Claus after he hid up a chimney during a police raid.

In 1969, the operation of the hotel reached a crisis point when a Liquor Control Commission order was placed on the building.

But 25 of the townspeople rallied to support their beloved pub.

They formed a syndicate and purchased the hotel.