Create your own Moooving Cow – Terms and Conditions

1. Instructions on how to enter and prize information on forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation on in any competition on is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.

2. The promoter is Shepparton News Pty Ltd (ABN 85 004 406 949), who is a wholly owned subsidiary of McPherson Newspapers Pty Ltd (ABN 89 004 552 794) of 7940 Goulburn Valley Hwy, Kialla VIC 3632 (Promoter).

3. The is one individual prize. (family photograph by Shepparton News photographer). There is only one prize

4. Entry is open to residents under the age of 16.

5. Employees of any entity related to McPherson Newspapers Pty Ltd and their immediate families are not eligible to enter the competition.

6. Promotion on commences on Tuesday, April 27, 2020 and closes at 5pm Friday, May 1 2020. Only the winner will be notified by phone and the time for the prize to be taken will be organised with the winner and the Shepparton News.

7. To enter, entrants must colour in the cow and sheep, then email the completed entry form, showing their artwork to [email protected] . Prize will be awarded by Shepparton News representatives based on the merit of the entry provided therein.

8. Prize is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. No responsibility is accepted for any variation on in the value of the prize. Transport to and from an event and all other ancillary costs are the responsibility of the winner.

9. The Promoter reserves the right to, at any time, verify an entry or entrant and disqualify an entrant the Promoter has reason to believe has submitted an entry not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions.