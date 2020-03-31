Entertainment

Local country music sensation releases new album

By Morgan Dyer

Steve O'Connor has released a best of album.

1 of 1

Shepparton’s chart-topping country music sensation Steve O’Connor has released a new album.

The album, called Memories, is a collection of his finest country music covers.

Mr O’Connor said the best of album reflected the years of his life on stage.

“I decided to dedicate the album to the people I have met, the places I have gone and the songs I have been fortunate enough to sing,” he said.

The album also includes a DVD of Mr O’Connor performing live.

Mr O’Connor is a familiar face for many local country music lovers as he played in dozens of venues across Victoria and southern New South Wales for decades.

One fond memory for the star was having the opportunity to play at Tamworth’s Country Music Festival.

“That was a really incredible experience and a real career highlight,” he said.

Having topped a number of international music charts Mr O’Connor had to leave his hits behind after developing throat cancer.

“I wanted one final album to be released to summarise my career,” he said.

The album was enlaunched early this month at Benalla's Rose City Country Music Club's 25th birthday celebration.

The album is now available and can be purchased by contacting Mr O'Connor directly on 0474 444 179 or via [email protected]

Latest articles

World

Virus guidelines may get tougher: Trump

More than one million people have been tested for coronavirus in the US, President Donald Trump has said as he suggested tougher social distancing guidelines.

AAP Newswire
World

NY governor calls for health workers’ aid

New York’s governor has called for help from the US healthcare workers as President Donald Trump said over one million people had been tested for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

France records worst daily death toll

The daily coronavirus death toll in France has exceeded 3000 for the first time, officials say.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Shepparton Art Museum closes doors, moves online

The Shepparton Art Museum closed its doors to the public this week until coronavirus restrictions are lifted in line with state and federal government advice. SAM director Rebecca Coates said the SAM collection would still be available to view...

John Lewis
Entertainment

Local country music sensation releases new album

Shepparton’s chart-topping country music sensation Steve O’Connor has released a new album. The album, called Memories, is a collection of his finest country music covers. Mr O’Connor said the best of album reflected the years of...

Morgan Dyer
Entertainment

Looking to support local musicians? Start streaming!

There is no better way to experience music than live. When sound fills otherwise empty air and the beat reverberates inside your own chest. For the time being these events are not possible, leaving an empty spot in the lives of many around the...

Michael Von Güttner