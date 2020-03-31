Local country music sensation releases new album

Shepparton’s chart-topping country music sensation Steve O’Connor has released a new album.

The album, called Memories, is a collection of his finest country music covers.

Mr O’Connor said the best of album reflected the years of his life on stage.

“I decided to dedicate the album to the people I have met, the places I have gone and the songs I have been fortunate enough to sing,” he said.

The album also includes a DVD of Mr O’Connor performing live.

Mr O’Connor is a familiar face for many local country music lovers as he played in dozens of venues across Victoria and southern New South Wales for decades.

One fond memory for the star was having the opportunity to play at Tamworth’s Country Music Festival.

“That was a really incredible experience and a real career highlight,” he said.

Having topped a number of international music charts Mr O’Connor had to leave his hits behind after developing throat cancer.

“I wanted one final album to be released to summarise my career,” he said.

The album was enlaunched early this month at Benalla's Rose City Country Music Club's 25th birthday celebration.

The album is now available and can be purchased by contacting Mr O'Connor directly on 0474 444 179 or via [email protected]