Converge on the Goulburn to celebrate cultural diversity in Shepparton

Some of the best food and culture from Greater Shepparton's Aboriginal and multicultural communities will be on show at Victoria Park Lake later this month.

Converge on the Goulburn is returning again this year on March 28 to mark the closing celebrations for the annual Shepparton Festival.

Bringing together food, culture and performances from around the globe, City of Greater Shepparton mayor Seema Abdullah said the event celebrated the richness of the community.

“In celebrating the diversity that comprises Greater Shepparton, Converge on the Goulburn is the perfect way for you and your family to learn more about and experience the values, rituals and traditions of the many cultures that call Greater Shepparton home,” she said.

Residents have the chance to participate in interactive arts, cultural workshops and activities, or relax in the outdoor dining area while enjoying food cooked by local communities, businesses and food trucks.

Members from different multicultural communities will share their music, art and authentic food, including those with Aboriginal, Afghani, Filipino, Iraqi, Pakistani and Syrian backgrounds.

Cr Abdullah encouraged residents and visitors to head down to the lake on the day to immerse themselves in an array of cultures.

“There will definitely be something for everyone at Converge on the Goulburn, the lake is the perfect setting for an evening of music, fun and food,” she said.

Converge on the Goulburn is at Shepparton's Victoria Park Lake on March 28 from 4 pm to 10 pm. The event is a free, family and community event. Limited seating will be available, with visitors encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.