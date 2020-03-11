Entertainment

Converge on the Goulburn to celebrate cultural diversity in Shepparton

By Liz Mellino

Monga Mukasa performing at the festival in 2018.

1 of 2

Converge on the Goulburn features music, dancing, activities and more.

2 of 2

Some of the best food and culture from Greater Shepparton's Aboriginal and multicultural communities will be on show at Victoria Park Lake later this month.

Converge on the Goulburn is returning again this year on March 28 to mark the closing celebrations for the annual Shepparton Festival.

Bringing together food, culture and performances from around the globe, City of Greater Shepparton mayor Seema Abdullah said the event celebrated the richness of the community.

“In celebrating the diversity that comprises Greater Shepparton, Converge on the Goulburn is the perfect way for you and your family to learn more about and experience the values, rituals and traditions of the many cultures that call Greater Shepparton home,” she said.

Residents have the chance to participate in interactive arts, cultural workshops and activities, or relax in the outdoor dining area while enjoying food cooked by local communities, businesses and food trucks.

Members from different multicultural communities will share their music, art and authentic food, including those with Aboriginal, Afghani, Filipino, Iraqi, Pakistani and Syrian backgrounds.

Cr Abdullah encouraged residents and visitors to head down to the lake on the day to immerse themselves in an array of cultures.

“There will definitely be something for everyone at Converge on the Goulburn, the lake is the perfect setting for an evening of music, fun and food,” she said.

Converge on the Goulburn is at Shepparton's Victoria Park Lake on March 28 from 4 pm to 10 pm. The event is a free, family and community event. Limited seating will be available, with visitors encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

Latest articles

News

Twenty years ago Gary Sutton’s life was changed forever after a truck accident

Twenty years ago, on a normal night much like any other, Shepparton man Gary Sutton’s life changed forever. On March 6, 2000, Mr Sutton was taking a truckload of sugar from Glen Innes to Sydney with his sister and niece. About 11 pm...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Police investigating theft of a handgun in Cobram

-------------------------------------------

Liz Mellino
News

Tatura man arrested following the death of a flying fox

A Tatura man has been charged following an alleged animal cruelty incident involving a flying fox on the weekend. Tatura police Sergeant Darryl Phillips said police were called to an address in Ross St, Tatura at 11 am on Saturday following...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Chilli on the menu this weekend in Numurkah

Numurkah’s Bernie Alston used to love cracking open a cold one, sitting back and relaxing at the weekend. The smell, sound and of course taste of beer tantalised him so much he decided to take on the challenge and craft his very own home brew to...

Morgan Dyer
Entertainment

Don’t miss out on 2-for-1 tickets to selected Shepparton Festival events

With the launch of Shepparton Festival just days away, organisers are celebrating with a 2-for-1 ticket sale to selected events. There exciting program will bring together more than 60 events across visual arts, music, comedy, cultural, performance...

Shepparton News
Entertainment

Ross Noble coming to Shepparton for ‘Humournoid’ show

Sydney and Launceston are just two of the 27 locations Noble is visiting for his new comedy show, Humournoid

Ed McLeish