Visit Aquamoves this Friday morning for a delicious spread of tea and scones.

The free event includes live music and is open to all ages — similar to an event that attracted more than 50 people in October last year.

It runs from 10 am to 11.30 am on the grassed area at Aquamoves, 25 Tom Collins Dve.

Bookings are essential. For more information visit www.greatershepparton.com.au/whats-happening/events