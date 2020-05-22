ACE is planning some back-to-school fun

With an end to remote learning in sight, Shepparton ACE College is focused on making the full-time return to school as interesting as possible for students.

Principal Bronwyn Rose said a series of exciting learning activities had been planned, including a billycart-making session for Year 7 and 8 students and the resumption of circus training, once trainers can travel from Melbourne.

“We’ll also have students working on a humorous short film about the way different individuals have coped with the lockdown situation,” Ms Rose said.

A small cohort of Year 12 students have continued learning on site, while the school has remained open for students who needed additional support.

Ms Rose said the college prepared early for education changes forced by the COVID-19 pandemic and from the first day of term two had systems in place for the continuation of learning.

“We had hard-copy packs ready to go, which our teachers delivered personally to each student in that first week.

“That really helped to alleviate any issues families might have had with access to technology or the internet.

“Every week teachers have phoned each student or their parent to talk about any issues they may be having, or to discuss their progress.”

Making strong connections with families, going forward, has been one positive and Ms Rose said everyone was looking forward to returning to school.

“Our teachers love to teach. We are such a small school that you really feel the teenage energy around, and we’ve missed that.”

The college has continued to accept enrolments throughout the lockdown and has conducted inspections while adhering to social distancing rules.

“You can’t replace talking to people or get the feel of a school with a virtual tour, it’s just not the same,” Ms Rose said.

“Our methods to keep people safe have been very effective, temperatures are taken at the door and hand sanitiser is available before anyone enters the building.”