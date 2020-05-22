Education

A lesson in independence for Shepparton East

By Jessica Ball

Shepparton East Primary School's Years 5-6 team, Emily Cook, Rachel Chenery, Demi Morrison and Brad Willaton believe there are many positives to come out of remote learning.

1 of 1

At Shepparton East Primary School it is easy to see the positive flow-on effects of remote learning.

Teacher Demi Morrison said a strong introduction to technology pre-pandemic and maintaining a regular routine enabled a smooth transition for Years 5-6 students.

Similar to their on-campus timetable, the students have studied literacy and numeracy at the beginning of the day with whole class video conferencing followed by more independent learning plus scheduled one-on-one sessions in the afternoon.

“We've kept it very structured and the same every day for them so they know exactly what to do,” Miss Morrison said.

In their final years of primary school, the unprecedented move to remote learning has allowed students’ independence to flourish.

It has taught them to follow written, pre-recorded and live video instructions, and teacher Brad Willaton said these experiences had developed students’ persistence and problem-solving skills.

“There are kids that are working completely independently,” Mr Willaton said.

“Because they can't get that instantaneous answer they have to problem-solve to get around issues, whether it's a technology issue or finding out information or working out a question.”

With technology becoming a more significant part of learning than ever before, teacher Rachel Chenery said students were now better prepared with online etiquette and typing skills.

“Just the fact they can email now and upload work, that's a high-school thing,” Mrs Chenery said.

“In the past our kids haven't gone high-school with that and most primaries don't, they will be very proficient at it when they go.”

Remote learning has not replaced the need for in-person education but teacher Emily Cook said there was plenty to incorporate into the classroom.

“It's changed the way we're teaching and it's going to change the way we teach from now on,” Miss Cook said.

“We are going to use Google Classroom as a platform in the classroom as well as the things that have worked with kids, like going back and listening to recordings again to get the work, rather than asking the teacher directly.”

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Niccanova warms up for Stradbroke Hcp bid

Talented Niccanova will take the final step to a belated Group One start when he runs in the Group Two Victory Stakes at Eagle Farm.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Milwaukee to bounce back in Straight Six

Mike Moroney is looking to Milwaukee overturning last year’s defeat in the Listed Straight Six when the gelding lines up in the sprint at Flemington.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Costa takes giant steps to Gunsynd Classic

Trainer Michael Costa is looking forward to his lightly raced gelding Supergiant taking on quality three-year-olds in the Gunsynd Classic at Eagle Farm.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

$119 million to finish Shepparton super school as state government announces building blitz

The Victorian Government has announced $119 million to finish construction of Greater Shepparton Secondary College by the beginning of 2022.

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member drops VCAT case with education department

A Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member will no longer pursue a Freedom of Information dispute with the Victorian Department of Education at VCAT. It comes after the Department of Education granted Stop Shepparton’s New Super School secretary...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Your School: A guide to Goulburn Valley education

Selecting a school is a big decision. The search for the perfect fit for your child can be a daunting task but the News is here to help with Your School. As you flick through the pages you can see exactly what some of the Goulburn Valley’s...

Shepparton News