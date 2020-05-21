Seesaw success at Guthrie Street

Remote learning has allowed Guthrie Street Primary School to see what is possible with the help of technology.

Having previously implemented Seesaw as a communication tool between parents and teachers, principal Brendan Bicknell said the app had been a huge success in delivering learning to students.

“We didn't know the capabilities fully until we started using remote learning and then we were surprised at what Seesaw could do,” Mr Bicknell said.

“It's a great tool for teachers to be able to upload work and videos and a great way for students to communicate back.

“Now it's a tool for all three stakeholders to use — our parents, our teachers and our students are all engaged in it.”

From Foundation to Year 6, all Guthrie St students have learnt via the app.

Mr Bicknell said teachers were sharing videos and lessons on Seesaw for students to access at home, and the school would continue to use the app when things returned to normal.

``That's certainly something we'll keep using when students return to school,” he said.

“Students can go over two or three times and really clarify their understandings, not only for them but also for their parents who are helping them out at home.

“It's a great way of also sharing work with parents when they (students) do come back to school so parents can be a lot more informed about how their students is going.

“The least we can do now is use it for homework and things like that coming back into normal school life.”

Mr Bicknell said the smooth transition to remote learning had also been helped by the school's successful BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) program.

While most older students had an iPad to work from, the school was able to provide one for those who did not.

“We probably had 80 to 100 iPads across the school that we lent out to families for students to use during this time if they didn't have one at home.”

