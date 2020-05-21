Education

Mooroopna Primary remains connected during remote learning

By Sharon Wright

1 of 1

A greater level of connection between staff, students and families has been the positive upside of Mooroopna Primary School's remote-learning experience.

Principal Steve Rogers said the formation of a strong well-being communication tree was identified early on as an important way to support the entire school community during the changes to traditional learning.

Teachers are in regular contact with parents and students via phone, email and Google Classroom and Mr Rogers said he was receiving reports that families were finding the contact reassuring.

“I'm hearing from families that they are looking forward to those catch-up times,” Mr Rogers said.

“We've always had a high level of communication with face-to-face contact, but this has just taken it to the next level.

“Sometimes these calls have to be done outside of the typical 9 am to 3 pm of school hours, so we work in with what is suitable for families.”

The implementation of Google Classroom — a platform for teachers to assign daily class work for individual students — will likely be continued to be used in some form when face-to-face classes resume.

“We've found it to be a very useful tool to encourage students to be more independent, and we can see it being used in the classroom environment into the future,” Mr Rogers said.

The school's commitment to the use of technology-based learning had allowed a relatively seamless transition, Mr Rogers said. He said students had taken the lead and helped their parents adjust.

“It's been amazing how not just schools, teachers, students and parents, but community groups and businesses have massively adapted to so much change,” Mr Rogers said.

In the meantime work is continuing on the development of the Integrated Early Learning Centre, which will open next year as part of The Colman Foundation's Our Place model.

The centre will provide education and health and wellbeing support for parents and children, four-year-old kindergarten, with facilities available for three-year-old kinder and long-term day care.

Access to Child and Maternal Health services, a paediatrician and other allied health services will support the school's vision of supporting families to be safe, healthy and happy.

