Education

Historic year in many ways for new college

By Shepparton News

Greater Shepparton Senior College executive principal Genevieve Simson thanked staff, students and families for their understanding during remote learning.

1 of 2

Greater Shepparton Senior College executive principal Genevieve Simson thanked staff, students and families for their understanding during remote learning.

2 of 2

This year was always going to be historic for Greater Shepparton Secondary College, according to executive principal Genevieve Simson.

“Prior to New Year’s Day the college didn’t even formally exist,” Ms Simson said.

“Yet by the end of January, we were welcoming the first students of GSSC — they arrived in new uniforms, in many cases on new bus routes to new campuses, with new classmates and to a new group of teachers.”

Ms Simson said Term 1 saw the staff, students and wider community of parents and carers experience many more "firsts” that came with the merger of local secondary schools.

By the end of term, GSSC was rapidly preparing for another first — remote learning.

When term two commenced GSSC joined every Victorian primary and secondary school in the history-making move to learning from home.

Ms Simson said remote schooling was an important part of helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the wider community.

“For the GSSC school community, remote learning meant managing more change for ourselves, our students and our school community.

“For teachers, it has meant an immense effort to equip themselves with new and improved remote learning skills. They’ve shown great dedication, and great innovation, to reach out to students.”

Ms Simson said thanks was owed to all — staff, parents, carers and students — for their efforts during unprecedented circumstances.

She said support staff, from information technology experts to health and wellbeing specialists, also rose to the challenge with more than 700 laptops loaned to students and help for families requiring extra support.

“Our parents and carers have worked positively with the college and have been supporting our teachers’ efforts while they turn their lounge rooms, bedrooms and kitchen tables into temporary classrooms.”

Ms Simson said students, who experienced the most change, deserved credit for the way they have responded to the challenges of remote learning.

“We look forward to welcoming them back to the classroom, where they can keep up their good work.”

Latest articles

Sport

Katunga looks to junior ranks to step up

The 2020 season could be the year that the Swans rise from the bottom and continue their ascent up the Picola and District League ladder.

Aydin Payne
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Seymour races preview

Welcome back to another edition of Payney’s Punt with a preview of today’s races at Seymour. We have gone back to our roots (maiden races at country level) and we can’t wait to get stuck into what should be a great day at the Goulburn Valley-based...

Aydin Payne
Sport

WorkSafe Club Safety Fund opens up for country football clubs

Whether you are playing or cheering from the side of the ground, everybody deserves to feel safe at football matches. And although there may not be a chance for that to happen at the moment, AFL Victoria and WorkSafe Victoria have announced the Club...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

News

$119 million to finish Shepparton super school as state government announces building blitz

The Victorian Government has announced $119 million to finish construction of Greater Shepparton Secondary College by the beginning of 2022.

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member drops VCAT case with education department

A Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member will no longer pursue a Freedom of Information dispute with the Victorian Department of Education at VCAT. It comes after the Department of Education granted Stop Shepparton’s New Super School secretary...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Routine the key to remote learning at Ardmona Primary

Routine has been crucial to the success of Ardmona Primary School’s remote learning experience. Year 4-6 teacher Jacob Tunks said keeping the teaching as similar to the classroom as possible had simplified the transition for students, parents and...

Jessica Ball