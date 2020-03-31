One-hundred GSSC students to receive free laptops and internet in Australian first

5370537724001

One-hundred Greater Shepparton Secondary College students in years 10 and 11 will receive new laptops to keep and free internet at home until their high school graduation, in an Australian-first research partnership between Telstra and RMIT University.

The pilot program, open for expressions of interest, involves RMIT researchers making contact with the selected families two to three times throughout the project, where they will ask questions about household work and study activities, daily routines and internet use.