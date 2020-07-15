BREAKING: Powercor investigating outage in Greater Shepparton

5370537724001

UPDATE, 11am:

Powercor said it had heard reports of a truck bringing down a powerline in Kialla, which has affected power to about 2400 customers in the Shepparton, Mooroopna, Kialla and surrounding areas.

Powercor crews are on site and are working to restore power to customers as safely and as quickly as possible.

"We thank customers for their patience and will keep them updated on the estimated restoration time via SMS and our website," a Powercor spokeswoman said.