Breaking News

BREAKING: Powercor investigating outage in Greater Shepparton

By Charmayne Allison

UPDATE, 11am:

Powercor said it had heard reports of a truck bringing down a powerline in Kialla, which has affected power to about 2400 customers in the Shepparton, Mooroopna, Kialla and surrounding areas.

Powercor crews are on site and are working to restore power to customers as safely and as quickly as possible.

"We thank customers for their patience and will keep them updated on the estimated restoration time via SMS and our website," a Powercor spokeswoman said.

UPDATE, 10.45am:

Powercor has reported the outage was caused by "vehicle impact", with power now expected to be restored at 4pm today.

The Powercor website is reporting 1643 residents across Greater Shepparton have been affected by the outage.

EARLIER

Powercor is currently investigating an outage in Kialla, with power expected to be restored at 2.30pm today.

Traffic lights are currently out at the intersection of Kialla Lakes Dr and Melbourne Rd in Kialla.

Power is also out at Riverside Plaza.

The Powercor website has also announced residents in Tatura, Gillieston and Mooroopna North West will be affected by a planned outage in Minchin Rd, Ardmona, with expected restoration of power at 3.30pm today.

Residents in Mooroopna will also be affected by a planned outage in Knight St, Mooroopna, with expected restoration at 3pm today.

More to come.

