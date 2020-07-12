Greater Shepparton has two active cases of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported the new case today, which is the second positive diagnosis recorded for the region this weekend.

The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the specific locations or prior movements of positive cases.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the case confirmed yesterday in Greater Shepparton was not detected through GV Health and the Department of Health and Human Services was overseeing contact tracing.

Campaspe Shire has also recorded a new active case, while Mitchell Shire has 11 active cases.

Moira Shire, Strathbogie Shire and Benalla Rural City don't have any active cases.

Greater Shepparton has had a total of 17 cases.

Victoria recorded 273 new cases of COVID-19, but the total has increased by 239 after 34 cases were reclassified mostly due to duplication.

Of the cases, 22 are linked to outbreaks, and 226 are under investigation.

A man in his 70s died in hospital overnight, taking the death toll to 24.

There are 57 people in hospital, with 16 in intensive care.

There are 1484 active cases of the virus in the state.