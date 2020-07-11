Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19.

It's the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive.

It is not known where the location of the active case is.

Greater Shepparton has had a total of 16 cases.

Currently there are 12 active cases in Mitchell Shire, which is under Stage 3 COVID-19 restrictions with the rest of metropolitan Melbourne.

There are no active cases in Moira Shire, Campaspe Shire, Strathbogie Shire or Benalla Rural City.

Victoria has recorded 216 new cases overnight, but the overall total has increased by 181 after 35 cases were reclassified mostly due to duplication.

A man in his 90s died from the virus overnight, bringing the death toll to 23.

There are 49 people with COVID-19 in hospital, with 15 in intensive case.

There are currently 1249 active cases of the virus in the state.

More than 1,095,000 tests have been processed since the pandemic began.