Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records no new cases of COVID-19

By Madi Chwasta

The region has reported no new COVID-19 cases after recording seven active cases yesterday.

Greater Shepparton has reported no new COVID-19 cases, as the total number of active cases decreased to 17.

The region recorded seven new active cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few weeks were starting to be released from self-isolation in line with Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

"Therefore, they are no longer considered to be active cases," Mr Sharp said.

Mr Sharp said there were no inpatients at GV Health being treated for COVID-19.

Campaspe Shire has one active case, while Moira Shire, Benalla Rural City and Strathbogie Shire have not recorded any active cases.

Victoria reported 182 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths today.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 8 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

