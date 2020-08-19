Virus updates

GSSC Wanganui Campus closed after student tests positive for COVID-19

By Madi Chwasta

Wanganui Campus will be closed Thursday and Friday.

1 of 1

Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s Wanganui Campus will close for the next two days after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

It's the second time the campus has been closed after a student tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month

Executive principal Genevieve Simson said the campus would be closed for the next 48 hours for cleaning.

“The school will be closed to all students, staff and members of the community,” Ms Simson said.

“This closure does not affect any of our other campuses.”

She said further information would be provided after advice was given by the Department of Health and Human Service.

All schools across the state returned to remote learning under stage three restrictions, except for vulnerable students and children of essential workers.

Greater Shepparton reported no new cases of COVID-19 earlier today.

Latest articles

National

Aged care hotspots stable but fragile: PM

Scott Morrison maintains Victoria is responsible for privately-operated aged care facilities despite the federal government having jurisdiction over them.

AAP Newswire
National

COVID alert for Brisbane flight, cafe

A woman who stayed in Brisbane has tested positive for coronavirus on returning to Japan, sparking a health alert from Queensland authorities.

AAP Newswire
National

Fewer Vic isolation breaches than thought

Victoria Police has handed out 42 fines over the pandemic to people for self-isolation breaches despite claims hundreds failed to follow orders.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records two new active COVID-19 cases, GV Health ‘pop-up’ testing in Tatura

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region’s total active cases 18.

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton reports two new active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has reported two new cases of COVID-19 as the total number of active cases in the region reached 20, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

One new COVID-19 case reported for Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported another new COVID-19 case, taking the region’s total of active cases to 18. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the new case was linked to a known outbreak. Of the active cases: Seven of the active...

Madi Chwasta