GSSC Wanganui Campus closed after student tests positive for COVID-19

Virus updates
GSSC Wanganui Campus closed after student tests positive for COVID-19By Madi Chwasta
Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s Wanganui Campus will close for the next two days after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
It's the second time the campus has been closed after a student tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
Executive principal Genevieve Simson said the campus would be closed for the next 48 hours for cleaning.
“The school will be closed to all students, staff and members of the community,” Ms Simson said.
“This closure does not affect any of our other campuses.”
She said further information would be provided after advice was given by the Department of Health and Human Service.
All schools across the state returned to remote learning under stage three restrictions, except for vulnerable students and children of essential workers.
Greater Shepparton reported no new cases of COVID-19 earlier today.