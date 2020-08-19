News

Greater Shepparton records no new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

By Madi Chwasta

No new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row.

Greater Shepparton has recorded no new active COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, with the number of known cases in the region remaining steady at 19.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the region within the past two to three weeks would start being released from self-isolation.

“(This is) consistent with guidelines provided by the Department of Health and Human Services monitoring during their isolation period and (they) are therefore no longer considered to be active cases,” Mr Sharp said.

Of the recent cases, nine are linked to one outbreak, including staff and a resident at Shepparton Villages aged care facility, and 10 cases are linked to another.

Three other cases are separate from each other and the other outbreaks, and one of these is connected to an active case in Campaspe Shire.

Mr Sharp said there were no inpatients being treated for COVID-19 at GV Health.

He also said contact tracing was continuing for active cases with the DHHS.

“Anyone identified as a close contact will be called directly by the tracing team and asked to attend for testing,” Mr Sharp said.

He reminded community members not to go to GV Health's testing site unless they had symptoms, or had been contacted by a hospital or a DHHS representative.

Campaspe Shire remains on two active cases, while Benalla Rural City, Strathbogie Shire and Moira Shire have not reported any.

Victoria reported 216 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Wednesday.

● Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 8 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

