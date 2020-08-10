Virus updates

GSSC Wanganui Campus closed until contact tracing completed for student with COVID-19

By Madi Chwasta

The coronavirus.

Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s Wanganui Campus will remain closed until contact tracing is completed after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Executive principal Genevieve Simson said the Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to identify and speak to all close contacts of the Wanganui Campus student.

“At this stage staff and students do not need to seek testing unless they develop symptoms,” Ms Simson said.

“But the Department of Health and Human Services may request that some staff and students get tested at a later date when they have more information.”

Ms Simson said all students and staff of the Wanganui Campus must remain at home while the Department of Health and Human Services continue their investigation.

“This includes limiting movements to home-based activities and not attending public places,” she said.

Ms Simson said Wanganui Campus was being deep cleaned, and would remain closed until contact tracing had finished.

She asked the community to respect the privacy of the student who tested positive, and encouraged everyone to continue supporting one another.

All students across regional Victoria began remote learning on Wednesday, except for vulnerable students, children of essential workers, and specialist school students.

Ms Simson said she was aware it was a time of "heightened anxiety", and any questions could be directed to the coronavirus hotline on 1800 338 663, which is operational 8am to 6pm, seven days a week.

