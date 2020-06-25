Sport

Club-by-club list of V/AFL players recruited straight from the GVL - part four

Kane Tenace

Adem Yze

Our series detailing the players recruited directly from the Goulburn Valley League to the highest level of football continues today.

As was the case last week, another player has debuted and could be added to the list after Shepparton's Lachie Ash took to the field for GWS.

But as the list is updated to the end of last year, he stays off it for now.

Players from a dozen clubs have been listed so far, and the trek down the alphabetical order resumes below.

SHEPPARTON UNITED

Des Campbell — Melbourne (50 games), 13 goals, 1970 and 1975-77.

Tom Carey — North Melbourne (one), 1961.

Chris Connolly — Melbourne (84), 38 goals, 1982-89.

Justin Davies — Carlton (41), 20 goals, 2002-05.

Bruce Ferrari — Geelong (58), 42 goals, 1955-60.

Shaun Hart — Brisbane (228), 152 goals, 1990-97.

Wayne Hovey — Geelong (six), 10 goals, 1977.

Don Mattson — Richmond (eight), 1976-77.

Beau Muston — Hawthorn (13), eight goals, 2009-10.

Des O'Dwyer — Melbourne (eight), five goals, 1978-82.

Ray Preston — South Melbourne (seven), 1953.

Jason Traianidis — St Kilda (62), 36 goals, 1996-2001.

Murray Vance — Carlton (five), one goal, 1999-2001.

Chris Woodman — Melbourne (32), 31 goals, 1976-80.

Adem Yze — Melbourne (257), 255 goals, 1995-2008.

SHEPPARTON

John Ahern — Melbourne (two), 1989-91.

Alf Bell — St Kilda (15), 20 goals, 1937-38.

Edward Burns — St Kilda (19), two goals, 1912

Shannon Byrnes — Geelong (108) and Melbourne (23), 117 goals, 2004-14.

Rowland Crosby — North Melbourne (10), three goals, 1963-64.

John Dalgleish — North Melbourne (nine), one goal, 1960-61.

Dale Dickson — Melbourne (56) and Brisbane (30), 23 goals, 1982-86.

Russell Dickson — Melbourne (four), one goal, 1981.

Ryley Dunn — Fremantle (eight), 2004-08.

Simon Eastaugh — Essendon (17) and Fremantle (12), two goals, 1998-2002.

Brian Geary — Hawthorn (three) and North Melbourne (11), two goals, 1934-41.

John Helmer — Geelong (50), 22 goals, 1956-62.

Joe Hickey — Fitzroy (26), 48 goals, 1952-53.

Les Kittle — Carlton (15) and Essendon (one), 1919 and 1924.

Steven King — Geelong (193) and St Kilda (47), 83 goals, 1996-2010.

Thomas Law — South Melbourne (two), one goal, 1922.

Arthur Maskell — Melbourne (one), 1913.

Peter Maynard — Melbourne (eight), one goal, 1980-81.

Campbell McPherson — Hawthorn (104), 1959-66.

Anthony Mellington — Fitzroy (24) and North Melbourne (14), 41 goals, 1995-96.

Roy Rodda — Hawthorn (34), 31 goals, 1933-35.

Trevor Rollinson — Melbourne (49), one goal, 1969-73.

Eric Roscoe — Melbourne (17), 11 goals, 1948-49.

Anthony Stevens — North Melbourne (252), 112 goals, 1989-2002.

Kane Tenace — Geelong (59), 12 goals, 2004-09.

Steven Tingay — Melbourne (138), 68 goals, 1989-97.

Barry Tippet — Melbourne (18), nine goals, 1976-78.

Barry Vagg — Melbourne (115), 132 goals, 1962-69.

