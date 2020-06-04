Sport

Club-by-club list of V/AFL players recruited straight from the GVL | Part two

By Aydin Payne

Kyabram export: Former AFL footballer Brett Deledio. (AAP Image/Dylan Coker)

Welcome back to part two of The News' foray into VFL/AFL players recruited directly from the Goulburn Valley League.

With help from the GVL and its clubs, we kicked things off a fortnight ago by delving into the numbers surrounding the list of players that have been recruited.

Following on from last week's part one, where we highlighted the players from Benalla, Echuca and Euroa, this week we look at the products from Kyabram, Lemnos and Mansfield.

Club members across the region reached out searching for their organisation's individual stars — and The News is happy to accommodate the requests.

With 18 clubs to peruse — as well as the All Australian list — we are splitting it up in to more than one part.

The games and goals for current players are taken at the end of last season.

KYABRAM

Peter Aitken - Carlton (11 games) seven goals 1955

Daryl Bourke - Melbourne (18) 1985-86

Barry Bryant - Carlton (14) five goals 1960-61

Dick Clay - Richmond (213) 80 goals 1966-76 (four premierships)

Glen Coghlan - St Kilda (29) seven goals 1995-97

Brett Deledio - Richmond (243) GWS (32) 197 goals 2005-19

Ross Dillon - Melbourne (85) 133 goals 1966-72

Frank Fanning - Footscray (two) 1966

Charlie Fisher - Carlton (111) 147 goals 1914-21 (one premiership)

Shane Fitzsimmons - Melbourne (63) 33 goals 1973-79

Maurie Fowler - Carlton (eight) four goals 1966

Graeme Haslem - Hawthorn (eight) 1961-63

Nick Holman - Carlton (nine) Gold Coast (35) 21 goals 2014 to present

Tom Hawkins - South Melbourne (one) 1904

Ian Howard - Footscray (16) 1960

William (Billy) James - Richmond (one) one goal 1920 (one premiership)

Garry Lyon - Melbourne (226) 426 goals 1986-99

Stuart McKenzie - Melbourne (nine) 1982

James McQueen - Hawthorn (one) 1937

Noel O'Donnell - Melbourne (80) 67 goals 1979-84

Percy Outram - Carlton (24) St Kilda (27) 94 goals 1925-30

Roy Outram - Collingwood (one) Richmond (four) two goals 1920-28

George Parkinson - Richmond (12) 1919-21

Kayne Pettifer - Richmond (113) 132 goals 2001-09

Bryan Pettifer - Footscray (28) Hawthorn (one) seven goals 1965-68

Paul Rowlands - Melbourne (35) 1969-70

John Sparks - Melbourne (nine) eight goals 1975-77

Maurice Wingate - Melbourne (39) 13 goals 1976-80

LEMNOS

Les Bamblett - Melbourne (11) Footscray (37) 71 goals 1983-88

Wayne Delmenico - Melbourne (31) one goal 1972-75

Roy Eliason - North Melbourne (five) 1948-49

Gary Harner - Geelong (50) 26 goals 1961-65

Jarman Impey (Swans) - Port Adelaide (75) Hawthorn (41) 51 goals 2014 to present

Barney McKellar - Footscray (22) 11 goals 1960-62

Charlie Stewart - Footscray (20) four goals 1961

MANSFIELD

Andrew Browne - Richmond (12) two goals 2009-12

James Cousins - Hawthorn (19) nine goals 2017 to present

Josh Fraser - Collingwood (200) Gold Coast (18) 168 goals 2000-12

