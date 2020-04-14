New coach focused on juniors

Sport
New coach focused on juniorsBy Shepparton News
5370537724001
There will be a fresh face at the helm of Rennie’s A-grade netball outfit this season with Karen Radusek set to handle the reins for 2020.
Radusek, who is new to the club, joins after a long connection with Ovens and Murray outfit Yarrawonga.
The first-year coach said the Grasshoppers had been busy blooding their talented juniors, as she revealed her excitement to begin at her new club.
“I really want to focus on the juniors and the youth at the club,” she said.
“We have got a great group of juniors and I’ve been inviting them to pre-season training.
“I’m really excited and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead, I can’t wait for the season to begin.”
COACH: KAREN RADUSEK 2019 FINISH: EIGHTH (5-12)