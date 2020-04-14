Sport

New coach focused on juniors

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

There will be a fresh face at the helm of Rennie’s A-grade netball outfit this season with Karen Radusek set to handle the reins for 2020.

Radusek, who is new to the club, joins after a long connection with Ovens and Murray outfit Yarrawonga.

The first-year coach said the Grasshoppers had been busy blooding their talented juniors, as she revealed her excitement to begin at her new club.

“I really want to focus on the juniors and the youth at the club,” she said.

“We have got a great group of juniors and I’ve been inviting them to pre-season training.

“I’m really excited and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead, I can’t wait for the season to begin.”

COACH: KAREN RADUSEK 2019 FINISH: EIGHTH (5-12)

Latest articles

Opinion

Don’t break the shackles, stay home

It is two weeks into April and Greater Shepparton has recorded only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that time. According to the federal Department of Health, the number of new cases across the country is decreasing on most days. Although it is...

James Bennett
Opinion

I was educated at home - and I turned out okay

I have a secret. A dark secret that, for some, conjures up stereotypes of socks-and-sandals, violin lessons and disturbingly long hair. That’s right, I was home-schooled. From Prep to Year 12, to be precise. Twelve long years where I didn’t once...

Charmayne Allison
Opinion

A good book is a gift you can open again and again

It’s a memoir by American essayist and critic Vivian Gornick called Unfinished Business: Notes of a Chronic Re-Reader

Sandy Lloyd

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles | Round two

The last time the Shepparton Swans and Mooroopna met Princess Park’s finest won for the first time in 630 days

Shepparton News
Sport

GVL Trivia - Test your knowledge

Watch the GVL social media pages throughout the week for more on the questions, with the answers to be published in Friday’s News

Tyler Maher
Sport

Katandra’s David Teague having busy time coaching Carlton

David Teague’s bizarre first full season as Carlton coach is continuing to take shape, with the Katandra product marshalling his young troops via correspondence. While building relationships as a new head honcho would be tough at the best of...

Alex Mitchell