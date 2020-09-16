News

One active case of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton after new case reclassified

By Charmayne Allison



There is only one active case of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton, after a new active case recorded on Tuesday, September 15 was reclassified.

The case was added to the region's tally, taking it to two, after a person with their registered address as Greater Shepparton tested positive for COVID-19.

The person has recently returned from overseas travel and is in isolation at an interstate location.

The Department of Health and Human Services records cases by local government area, based on the residential address provided when the person is notified.

It may not always be where the person currently resides.

DHHS confirmed on Wednesday, September 16, the case had been reclassified, bringing the region's active case tally back down to one.

There are no people in the Mitchell, Benalla, Campaspe, Moira and Strathbogie regions that have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to be an active case.

Victoria recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths on Wednesday, September 16.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

