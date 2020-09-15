Virus updates

New Greater Shepparton active COVID-19 case isolating at interstate location

By Charmayne Allison

A person from the Greater Shepparton region has tested positive for COVID-19 - but they are in isolation at an interstate location.

The new case, who recently returned from overseas travel, brings the number of active cases in the region to two.

The Department of Health and Human Services records cases by local government area based on the residential address provided when the case is notified, it may not be where the case currently resides.

There is one patient with COVID-19 currently admitted at Goulburn Valley Health.

There are no people in the Mitchell, Benalla, Campaspe, Moira and Strathbogie regions that have tested positive for COVID-19 that are considered to be an active case.

Victoria recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths on Tuesday, September 15.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

