Shepparton region braces for cold snap

News
Shepparton region braces for cold snapBy Morgan Dyer
Greater Shepparton residents are being encouraged to get out their winter woollies as the cold weather is expected to stick around for the rest of this week.
Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Tom Fejes said the cold snap was unusual for August and residents should prepare for a couple of cold days.
“We will see much colder temperatures in the Shepparton area throughout the rest of the week which are below the August average,” Mr Fejes said.
Residents can expect a cloudy day on Wednesday with a top of 12°C and a top of 13°C on Thursday, with temperatures expected to drop to just 10°C on Friday.
Mr Fejes said the cold front had moved to Victoria from Antarctica.
“The most significant feature of the cold front is that it will result in very cold mornings in the Shepparton area,” Mr Fejes said.
“We are expecting widespread frost in the morning with a minimum temperature of around zero on Wednesday and the same again on Thursday with minimum temperatures hitting below zero.”
Winds will remain stable throughout the week but rain is expected to develop on Friday and continue through the weekend.
More local news
Bill Winters - A learner for life