News

TatFest cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

By Spencer Fowler Steen

TatFest 2021 has been cancelled due to uncertainty over coronavirus restrictions.

1 of 1

TatFest 2021 has been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Lions Club member and TatFest committee president Angelo Torresan said after discussions with sponsors and stall holders, it was decided the festival would not go ahead.

“We're very disappointed, it's our biggest event for the year,” he said.

“We had to do some soul searching and decided it was just too awkward.

“We talked to the stall holders and they said they don’t know what’s going to happen, so we couldn’t afford to commit.”

Sponsor Mobile Motor & Towing's owner Adam Woodward said it would be a blow for Tatura.

“For the locals it’s not a good thing; it’s quite a big event and it brings in a lot to the local town,” he said.

"A lot of the locals would be saddened ... but ultimately it comes back to the health and safety of the community.”

Although the business does not have a physical stall at the event, Mobile Motor & Towing has sponsored a face-painting artist from Melbourne who has become a hit at recent TatFests.

Mr Torresan said the proceeds from TatFest always went back to the community, with $1500 raised on average.

“We talk to community, talk to people around town and find out where the needs are,” he said.

“The year before, we (Lions) bought four more beds for the hospital through the money raised at TatFest.

“We have no option but to look for 2022 — it gives us time to plan and make it a real shebang.”

Latest articles

Sport

AERO dominating E-sports cycling world

Australia’s new E-sports cycling team is taking the world by storm. AERO — Australian E-Racing Organisation — which was co-founded by Shepparton businessman and community sport backer Tully Lyster and champion cyclist Brad Norton, has...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

PHOTOS | Midweek ladies tennis round two

Shepparton and District Ladies Midweek Tennis Association is back under way with the second rounds of play taking place on Tuesday and Thursday. News photographer Megan Fisher headed down and checked out the action when Shepparton Lawn took on...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVHA - round two action

The “Smurf Turf” got another good workout on Saturday as Goulburn Valley Hockey Association action moved into round two. Juniors across the three grades once again relished the opportunity to be playing sport, while there were plenty of...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

News

Residents can now reapply for border permits

All permits approved under the previous order will expire at that time and anyone eligible to travel into NSW will need to reapply for a new permit on the Service NSW website

Brayden May
News

Shepparton restaurants turn away lockdown diners

Shepparton restaurants have been turning away diners with registered addresses in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire. But venue owners admit the Victorian Government’s advice has grey areas. The Department of Health and Human Services’...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has no active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has no recorded active case of COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta