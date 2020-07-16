News

Ethnic Council Friendship Cafe hears from Bourchier St principal

By Charmayne Allison

Bourchier St Primary School principal Denise Howley.

The Ethnic Council of Shepparton held its second virtual Friendship Cafe session recently, with Bourchier St Primary School principal Denise Howley presenting.

The session saw 14 young women from new and emerging communities gather online to connect with each other and hear from an inspiring local voice.

Ms Howley shared about being born and raised in Shepparton and her education journey, which eventually brought her back to her hometown as a teacher.

She also spoke about the steps which led her to become principal of Bourchier St, and her passion for being a "hands-on" leader, spending more time in the classroom than her office.

Ms Howley also shared the surprising benefits of remote learning during COVID-19 restrictions, which saw teachers build stronger relationships with families and each other.

Following her presentation, participants asked Ms Howley a number of questions, including why she chose to become a principal and how the school connects with parents who speak English as a second language.

“We are so thankful to Denise for taking the time to talk to us and give insight into school and her journey as a teacher and principal,” organiser Sam Atukorala said.

“I have no doubt Denise has inspired many of these young women to follow in her footsteps.”

The Ethnic Council has been running the Friendship Cafe for a year.

Sessions are held once a month, and will be online while social distancing restrictions continue.

