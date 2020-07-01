New board members appointed at GV Health

As Shepparton’s Goulburn Valley Health undergoes a facelift, so has its board of directors.

As of July 1, Michael Delahunty will take on the role as GV Health's board chair while Nicole Inglis and Cathy Jones will sit as new board directors.

Mr Delahunty joins the board following a long career in rural public health services, having been the chief executive of Echuca Regional Health, during which he oversaw the $72 million redevelopment of that hospital, and also of Stawell Regional Health and Wagga Wagga Base Hospital.

Mr Delahunty said he was excited about the opportunities at GV Health and was eager to learn more about the health service and its strategic priorities.

“The Goulburn Valley Health Strategic Plan 2019-23 provides a sound foundation in order to further advance the health service in coming years and the services provided in the region,” Mr Delahunty said.

“I am looking forward to working with the board and chief executive to implement the strategies within the strategic plan,” he said.

Mr Delahunty said the opening of GV Health's new emergency department last week was an example of the progress that is being made at the hospital.

“I will also be interested in improvements that can be made in relation to GV Health’s services, the experiences patients have and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the service in meeting the health needs of the large and diverse community GV Health serves,” Mr Delahunty said.

The changes come after previous board chair Rebecca Woolstencroft opted not to seek reappointment to the board after her three-year term.

Ms Woolstencroft said her term as board chair had only grown her appreciation for the amazing job people performed in the healthcare industry.

“It is an extraordinarily challenging environment that is far more complex than most of us can ever appreciate,” she said.

In addition to Mr Delahunty, Ms Inglis and Ms Jones, GV Health’s board of directors are Michael Tehan, Jo Breen, Ilona Charles, Barbara Evans, Richard King and Victor Sekulov.

