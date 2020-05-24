Up to 20 people in homes and overnight stays allowed from June 1

Locals will be allowed a total of 20 people in their homes and overnight stays in tourism accommodation will be back on the cards from June 1, Premier Daniel Andrews announced today.

The loosening of restrictions will come into effect from 11.59pm on May 31, with Victorians also able to have outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people.

Overnight stays will resume at private residences, and, in good news for the local tourism industry, so will overnight stays in accommodation.

Keen campers will also rejoice, with these changes applying to campgrounds and caravan parks - but not communal facilities like kitchens or bathrooms.

Limits on weddings and funerals will also be eased.

Up to 20 people will be allowed at weddings – plus the celebrant and couple – while up to 50 people will allowed at funerals, in addition to those required to conduct the ceremony.

Up to 20 will be allowed at other religious ceremonies, in addition to those required to perform the service.

Libraries, youth centres and other community facilities will be able to open with no more than 20 people in a single area, plus those needed to operate the space.

This includes men's sheds plus arts and crafts classes.

Entertainment and cultural venues such as galleries, museums, drive-in cinemas and historic sites will be able to open their doors, alongside zoos and outdoor amusement parks.

Physical distancing and a limit of up to 20 patrons per space will apply, and indoor venues will be required to keep customer contact details.

Swimming pools will also open with limits of 20 people and additional safety requirements in place.

Community sporting activities will also be permitted with up to 20 people in undivided spaces, provided the sport is outdoors, non-competition, non-contact, and people are able to play 1.5 metres apart.

Restrictions on professional sport will remain unchanged.

Beauty and personal care services such as nail salons, spas, tattoo parlours will be able to open with up to 20 customers per space – with customer contact details required to be kept.

Auctions and open for inspections will also be subject to the 20-person limit – plus those required to conduct the activity – with agents also required to keep the contact details of everyone who attends.

Non-food and drink market stalls will also be able to open from 11:59pm on May 31.

From Tuesday, May 26, outdoor playgrounds, skateparks and outdoor communal gym equipment will reopen in like with return to face-to-face learning in school.

If community transmission rates continue to remain low and testing rates continue to remain high, Premier Andrews said the government will look to further relax restrictions from June 22.

From that date, indoor fitness and recreation facilities will open with up to 20 people per space and up to 10 people per group or activity at any one time.

Up to 50 people will be permitted in restaurants, cafes, galleries, museums and for the first time, cinemas and theatres.

And for those eager to hit the slopes, the ski season will open slightly later this year on June 22.

Premier Andrews urged Victorians to be considered, cautious and use common sense in all activities.

"And if you don’t have to do it – don’t," he said.

"By making these small sacrifices, we’re each contributing to something much greater than ourselves.

"Working from home means we can go away for the weekend. Staggering start times means our kids can start learning face-to-face.

"Keeping our distance means we can open cafes and restaurants.

"And by only seeing those you need to, if you need to, we can help keep our friends and families safe.

"Because we all have a part to play. And it’s up to all of us to make this work."

