News

Man fighting for life following Causeway collision

By Liz Mellino

1 of 1

A Shepparton man was flown to hospital following a serious collision on the Peter Ross Edwards Causeway last night.

Shepparton Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Mick Jarrett said the 33-year-old man was travelling along the Causeway from Shepparton to Mooroopna when he lost control of his vehicle for some unknown reason at around 6.40pm.

Act Sgt Jarrett said the vehicle, a Ford Falcon sedan, collided with a traffic light pole on the road in front of KidsTown causing significant damage.

"The vehicle was almost split in two," he said.

It is understood the vehicle then collided with an oncoming Ford sedan which was travelling towards Shepparton at the time.

"The male driver of the falcon has been ejected from his vehicle and he suffered substantial injuries," Act Sgt Jarrett confirmed.

An air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene to transport the man to a Melbourne hospital for treatment.

The sole occupant of the second vehicle, a 23-year-old woman from Echuca, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Goulburn Valley Health via road Ambulance for treatment.

Her vehicle suffered minor damage during the collision.

Act Sgt Jarrett said it was too early to determine the cause of the collision at this stage, confirming the investigation was ongoing. 

The Causeway was blocked to traffic in both directions for a number of hours following the incident. 

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the scene is urged to contact Senior Constable Bissett at the Tatura police Station on 58 243 099.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimetsoppers.com.au

Latest articles

News

Man fighting for life following Causeway collision

A Shepparton man was flown to hospital following a serious collision on the Peter Ross Edwards Causeway yesterday night. Shepparton Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Mick Jarrett said the 33-year-old man was travelling along the Causeway from...

Liz Mellino
News

Food Link delivering ready-made meals to Shepparton schools

Families from Shepparton’s St Mel’s Primary School who are doing it tough have received some ready-cooked meals from local businesses to ease the stress.

Liz Mellino
News

Volunteer delivers for the Dookie community

Dookie mother-of-two Leiticia Harmer has volunteered her time at Dookie Primary School, Dookie Town Hall Committee and the Dookie Cubs group for nearly two decades. However, her recent volunteer work — organising essential supplies to be...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

News

Two Kyabram District Health Service staff test positive for COVID-19

Kyabram District Health Services confirmed on Tuesday night that two staff members have tested positive to COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Man faces historic sexual assault charges

A man has been denied bail after facing court in relation to historic sexual assault charges dating back more than 40 years.

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton teenager denied bail over spate of burglaries

A Shepparton teenager faced court last week just three days after he was released on bail for a number of offences including theft, possession of cannabis and possessing a dangerous item.

Liz Mellino