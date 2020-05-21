News

Piano event expected to help boost local economy

By Morgan Dyer

Greater Shepparton City Council has pledged its support to the Australian National Piano Award.

The Australian National Piano Award will remain in the region after Greater Shepparton City Council committed $121 000 to host the competition in 2023 and 2025.

The biennial event held at Riverlinks Eastbank is one of Australia's most prestigious piano competitions and brings people from across Australia to Shepparton.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 event was postponed until 2021, pushing future competitions out to 2023 and 2025.

The cash injection was approved at last week's ordinary council meeting, with councillors acknowledging the event was of international significance and had the ability to enhance the image of Greater Shepparton both nationally and globally.

Mayor Seema Abdullah said the event would be an important boost for the region as it looked to rebuild and recover from the pandemic.

“Council is proud to continue its support of the Australian National Piano Award,” Cr Abdullah said.

“The competition brings people from around Australia to see our great region and only enhances our reputation as a major event hot spot.”

Around 30 per cent of attendees of the event come from outside the local catchment area.

