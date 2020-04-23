Fryers Street Food Store Anzac biscuit recipe

News
Fryers Street Food Store Anzac biscuit recipeBy Morgan Dyer
Shepparton's Fryers Street Food Store has shared an Anzac biscuit recipe with the News.
The simple yet delicious biscuit is sure to be a hit with your family this weekend.
Food Store Anzac biscuits
Ingredients
150 g plain flour
70 g rolled oats (lightly toasted)
130 g brown sugar
25 g desiccated coconut (lightly toasted)
100 g melted Tatura butter
2 tbs golden syrup
Method
1. Sift the flour into a bowl. Add the sugar, rolled oats and coconut.
2. Mix melted butter with golden syrup.
3. Add the liquid to the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly.
4. Place balls of mixture on a greased tray and bake at 160°C for 20 to 25 minutes.
5. Biscuits will harden when cool.
Makes six large biscuits or 12-18 small biscuits.
