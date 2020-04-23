GoFundMe set up for Tatura family who lost everything

News
GoFundMe set up for Tatura family who lost everythingBy Morgan Dyer
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a young Tatura family whose home burnt down on Good Friday.
Flames ripped through the Service St home, leaving the Cummings family with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
Family friend Tasmin Wiley said the family of five was unharmed but lost everything from wallets and kids’ toys to three much-loved and worked-on cars.
“The family have three young children,” Ms Wiley said.
“They have lost literally everything.
“My heart goes out to them and I hope people can spare what they can and give the family a helping hand.
“The family are greatly appreciative of the community coming together to help them."
The family is currently residing in short-term accommodation and is hoping to get into a rental house in the next few days.
To make a monetary donation visit www.gofundme.com/f/hyhttb-fire-destroys-family-home or to donate household goods phone Tasmin on 0487 718 716.
