Car torched after being left on the side of the road in Shepparton

News
Car torched after being left on the side of the road in SheppartonBy Liz Mellino
Shepparton police are calling on witnesses after a vehicle left on the side of the road was set alight over the weekend.
Police confirmed the dark grey Land Rover, with no registration plates, was parked along Wyndham St between Guthrie St and the Broken River bridge when it was set alight between 7.50 pm and 7.55 pm on Saturday.
Senior Constable Sarah Trewin said an unknown offender smashed the back window of the vehicle before setting fire to the rear of the car.
Police and Country Fire Authority personnel were called to the scene, with CFA working to extinguish the blaze.
CFA Commander Paul Scragg confirmed two units from Shepparton attended the blaze which was quickly brought under control.
The rear of the vehicle was destroyed during the fire.
Sen Const Trewin said the vehicle had been intercepted by police and issued a defect a few days prior to the incident, with police alleging the car was unregistered and being driven on its rims.
Anyone who witnessed the blaze, saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time or has dash cam footage of the incident is urged to contact the Shepparton Police Station on 5820 5 777.
Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au
MORE POLICE NEWS
Youth arrested following Tatura Retirement Village burglaries
Mooroopna man injured after attempting to stop thief from stealing his vehicle