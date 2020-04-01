News

Tongala workers wanted to fill food processing labour demand

By Shepparton News

With Australia's borders closed to imports and a huge increase in the population eating at home, the demand for fresh food and protein has soared. Photo supplied by FIPG

SPECIALIST recruitment and workforce management company, Food Industry People Group (FIPG) has issued an SOS for local workers in Tongala and district looking for employment.

According to FIPG, the COVID-19 crisis has opened unexpected employment opportunities in the food processing industry.

With Australia’s borders closed to imports and a huge increase in the population eating at home, the demand for fresh food and protein has soared.

That coupled with significant changes in the labour market – with working visa holders returned home, there has been a huge increase in demand for labour in the last few weeks for the food processing industry.

FIPG spokesperson Darren Basford said supply of fresh food is critical to Australia.

“This is an opportunity for people who have lost their jobs to earn a good income and support local economies,” he said.

“We specialise in recruitment into a large pool of workers for our clients and place at least 100 people in work in any normal week. So, between now and June we have over 1,500 jobs to fill.

“Like everyone else, we have been heartbroken to see so many Australians out of a job due to the devastating impact of COVID-19, but we know that FIPG can help and get people back to work now.

“We also urge those producers who are looking for workers to get in touch with us now. Our job seekers are matched with our clients’ permanent and casual worker needs.”

Those looking to apply can phone 1800 380 833 or email [email protected]

