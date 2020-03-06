Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus.

Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for COVID-19, and 11 other students and two visiting staff members are in precautionary isolation, after coming in casual contact with a confirmed case on Sunday.



The results of the tests are likely to be known in the next 24 hours.

GV Health's Medical Services executive director and chief medical officer John Elcock said Goulburn Valley Health was prepared if the virus spread to the region, and recommended that community members played their part in containing a potential spread.

“While there are only a small number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Victoria, there is a high probability that the virus will spread and impact more Victorians,” Dr Elcock said.

“You should pay close attention to good hand hygiene. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, especially before eating and after using the toilet.

“Cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing with a tissue, or cough into your elbow. Dispose of the tissue into a bin and then wash your hands with soap and water afterwards.

“If you have travelled to, including transited through, a country considered to pose a risk of transmission in the 14 days before onset of illness, or if you have had close or casual contact in the 14 days before illness onset with a confirmed case of COVID-19, we recommend you call the coronavirus hotline,” Dr Elcock said.

Countries that are at higher risk include mainland China — excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan — Iran, Italy and South Korea.

Countries deemed as moderate risk are Cambodia, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, breathing difficulties such as breathlessness, cough, sore throat and fatigue or tiredness.

Dr Elcock said it was not necessary for anyone to wear a face mask if they were well.

“Face masks are not recommended for use by members of the public in Victoria.

“Stocks of masks will be in high demand in health services and GV Health’s supply will be kept for staff and patients.”

GV Health has recommended that if anyone feels unwell with any of the listed symptoms to call the coronavirus hotline which is serviced by Nurse-On-Call on 1800 675 398.

“We ask that you keep triple-zero (000) calls for emergencies only,” Dr Elcock said.

He said if someone was planning to present to the Emergency Department with symptoms, they should call ahead on 5832 2322 so staff could meet them in the car park with a face mask before entering the hospital.