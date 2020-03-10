Young explorers navigate KidsTown

Galleries
Young explorers navigate KidsTownBy Morgan Dyer
5370537724001
In a world of GPS systems and Google maps, local children spent their long weekend learning to read a map the old-fashioned way.
On Monday, KidsTown hosted an orienteering session where children used a paper map to navigate from point to point throughout the playground.
The session improved children's co-ordination skills and also taught them a valuable lesson in communication, as many worked together to find each point.
More local news
Confirmed coronavirus case visited region