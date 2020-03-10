Galleries

Young explorers navigate KidsTown

By Morgan Dyer

Austin Dunne and Olivia Allison from Tatura.

1 of 7

Aidan Jones learning how to read a map.

2 of 7

Fletcher Hicks, Elaina Healey, Edi Hicks and Adelyn Healey.

3 of 7

Zach and Aubrey James enjoying the orienteering session.

4 of 7

Aidan Ross with Liam from Kialla.

5 of 7

The cows helped Charli, Evie and Frankie Navarro navigate their way around KidsTown.

6 of 7

Jett and Nyah Clarke.

7 of 7

In a world of GPS systems and Google maps, local children spent their long weekend learning to read a map the old-fashioned way.

On Monday, KidsTown hosted an orienteering session where children used a paper map to navigate from point to point throughout the playground.

The session improved children's co-ordination skills and also taught them a valuable lesson in communication, as many worked together to find each point.

More local news 

Confirmed coronavirus case visited region

Pooches party in Shepparton​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Latest articles

News

Confirmed coronavirus case visited region

Seymour’s Wine by Sam will close its doors for two weeks after a man with coronavirus visited the winery last week. The man, aged in his 50s, visited the winery — prior to his diagnosis — on Tuesday, March 3, between...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton’s first Millionaire Hot Seat winner predicted she would win $50K

Shepparton’s first Millionaire Hot Seat winner Melissa Mitchell knew she would win $50 000. She even wrote the exact figure down on pieces of paper around her house months before the big day. Ms Mitchell, 43, said she firmly believed if...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Burst water main floods streets in Shepparton

Sections of Corio and Knight Sts in Shepparton were underwater yesterday morning after a water main burst in the area. Shepparton Police Sergeant Mark Eade said they were alerted to the burst main at the roundabout on the corner or Corio and Knight...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Galleries

Cultures come together at Karramomous CWA

On Wednesday 51 people from a scattering of countries — including Syria, Iraq, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia — boarded a bus in Shepparton to attend the monthly Karramomous Country Women’s Association lunchtime meeting.

Rodney Braithwaite
Galleries

What does International Women’s Day mean to local women?

Ahead of the official day this Sunday, The News asked attendees of Soroptimist International of Shepparton’s International Women’s Day Breakfast yesterday, what does International Women’s Day mean to you?

Madi Chwasta
Galleries

Your say: How are you spending the long weekend?

The News visited Shepparton’s Victoria Park Lake on Sunday to ask people how they were spending their long weekend. Belinda Burke: We are giving our dog Macky a break from driving. We are heading home to Melbourne after holidaying in Yamba. Bill...

Morgan Dyer