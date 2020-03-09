News

Pooches party in Shepparton

By Morgan Dyer

Dozens of pooches and their parents celebrated Colliewobbles Shepparton's first birthday on Sunday.

Cr Kim O'Keeffe with Norma Peace and a young puppy.

Gayle Buchanan, Lyn Anderson and Heather Johns with their beloved Collie dogs.

It was a dog’s day out on Sunday in Shepparton as pooches travelled far and wide to celebrate a special birthday party.

Dressed in bandannas and bow ties, pooches and their parents descended on Victoria Park Lake to celebrate Shepparton Colliewobbles Walking Group's one year anniversary.

The group is a social, specific breed walking group for Smooth Collies and Shetland sheep dogs.

Originally founded in Melbourne in 2014, a branch of the group launched in the Goulburn Valley last year.

Shepparton Colliewobbles co-founder Julie Meddings said she had been amazed at how many people had joined the local group.

“We have a number of people in the area that come to our monthly walks but also people from across Victoria including Melbourne join us,” Ms Medding said.

“There are so many Collies in the area and everyone loves them because they know them as a Lassie dog.

“The group is all about bringing the breeds together, socialising and exercising the dogs and their owners,” she said.

The group meet once a month and choose a variety of simple leisurely walks for people and their pups to explore.

Although the dogs are pure-bred, the group have a large number of Collies and Shetlands who had been rescued.

Several members of the group also continue to help dogs in need.

Ms Medding said one of the great things about the group was learning more about the special breed and getting tips off other Collie and Shetland owners.

“We have a Colliewobble group in Melbourne, Shepparton, the Surf Coast and Gippsland,” she said.

Greater Shepparton City councillor Kim O’Keeffe attended the birthday celebration after officially opening the local branch last year.

“I had a Collie when I was growing up,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

“They are such lovely placid dogs.

“I found it was interesting to see there are many rescue dogs that are a part of this group.

“It’s incredible to see these dogs are given this wonderful opportunity to be cared for and become part of the lovely Colliewobble family,” she said.

The celebration on Sunday included a walk, picnic and a slice of chocolate cake strictly for the doggy parents.

Anyone who owns a Collie or Shetland sheep dog is welcome to join the Colliewobble family.

The Shepparton group meets at 11 am every second Sunday of every month at the barbecue shelter near Aquamoves, Tom Collins Dve, Shepparton.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/groups/colliewobbles

