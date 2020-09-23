Virus updates

No new active cases of COVID-19 for Greater Shepparton, with 14-day average for regional Victoria down to 1.1

By Charmayne Allison

Health worker tests for COVID-19. - AAP

There are still no active cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton, as 15 new cases and five further deaths were reported in Victoria today.

With the 14-day rolling average for Melbourne now at 29.4, Premier Daniel Andrews says Melbourne is now on track to further ease restrictions this weekend, with an announcement set for Sunday.

No new cases have been reported in Greater Shepparton since September 17, with the total number of active cases ever recorded in the area remaining at 49.

The are also no active cases in the Benalla, Moira, Campaspe, Mitchell and Strathbogie regions.

The average number of cases diagnosed in the past 14 days for regional Victoria now stands at 1.1, down from 1.6 on Tuesday.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

