Virus updates

Still no active cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

By Charmayne Allison

There are still no active cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton.

The total number of coronavirus cases ever recorded in the region remains at 50.

There are also no active cases in the Mitchell, Benalla, Campaspe, Moira and Strathbogie regions.

Victoria recorded 45 new cases of COVID-19 today - an increase from yesterday's tally of 28 - and five deaths.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

