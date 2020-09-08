Only two active COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton

There are only two active cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton, as the number continues to decline.

There is one patient with COVID-19 currently admitted at Goulburn Valley Health.

The total number of coronavirus cases ever recorded in the region has also dropped from 50 to 49, after a case was reclassified.

A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said published numbers were “always subject to change”.

“Our LGA data is continually analysed and clarified as our contact tracing teams gather information,” the spokesperson said.

Cases can be reclassified for a number of reasons, including when a coronavirus case is allocated to a region by mistake.

The residential location for a case is recorded as the residential address provided when the case is notified but may not indicate where the case was infected or where they currently reside.

Active case numbers are also dropping in neighbouring areas, with only two active cases in Mitchell Shire.

There are no people in the Campaspe, Benalla and Strathbogie local government areas who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently considered to be active cases.

Moira Shire also has no active cases.

However, the total number of confirmed cases ever recorded in the Moira area has risen to 12 after an inactive case of COVID-19 was recorded by DHHS on Sunday, September 6.

The case was initially reported on Wednesday, September 2, following a positive COVID-19 swab test at Goulburn Valley Health with NCN Health confirming the case was a Cobram resident later that day.

The case was put under review and removed from the region's case history on Friday, September 4, while the DHHS conducted further testing of the resident who was not displaying any symptoms.

On Sunday, the same case was reported by DHHS for a second time but was no longer considered active.

However, in response to this recent case, a pop-up asymptomatic COVID-19 testing clinic will be open for community testing in Cobram on Wednesday, September 9.

Community members who are tested will not need to self-isolate.

The clinic is at the Uniting Church Hall, 10 Hay Ave, Cobram, from noon to 4 pm.

Victoria recorded 55 new cases of coronavirus and eight deaths on Tuesday, September 8.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus